Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya has tried to reform its police force, but it's left gaps for abuse

By Douglas Lucas Kivoi, Principal Policy Analyst, Governance Department, The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA)
Police brutality and impunity are nothing new in Kenya. They’re a legacy of British colonial rule when the role of the police was to protect the interests of the administration – not to serve the interests of the general populace.

The abuse and misuse of policing power has most often been seen during arrests, but also when officers are called in to stop protests or resolve disputes. Brute force has led to the loss of too many Kenyan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


