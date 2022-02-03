Burkina Faso: the key role played by the media in the latest coup
By Emma Heywood, Lecturer and Researcher in Journalism, Radio and Communication, University of Sheffield
Emmanuel Klimis, Lecturer and Researcher in Politics, Université Saint-Louis - Bruxelles
Lassané Yaméogo, Docteur en sciences de l'information et de la communication, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
Marie Fierens, Researcher, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
The dust appears to have settled following the recent coup in the west African state of Burkina Faso. A televised statement on January 31 named Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba as interim leader and said that the independence of the judiciary as well as freedom of speech and movement had been restored. The Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration – the name chosen…
- Thursday, February 3rd 2022