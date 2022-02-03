Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wordle: how a simple game of letters became part of the New York Times' business plan

By Mark Brill, Senior Lecturer in Future Media and Creativity, Birmingham City University
Share this article
In just a few months, a simple five-letter puzzle has earned its creator a seven-figure sum. The growth of Wordle, in which players attempt to work out a mystery word, has been rapid.

At the start of November 2021, the online game was played by just 90 people. By the start of 2022, that number was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coup d'Etat au Burkina : une fois de plus, la force des armes s'impose à celle des urnes
~ Los Angeles' long, troubled history with urban oil drilling is nearing an end after years of health concerns
~ Cranes: why Britain's tallest bird just had its best breeding year since the 1600s
~ Why most NFL head coaches are white – the NFL's abysmal record on diversity is the subject of a discrimination lawsuit
~ Why are we seeing more northern lights this year?
~ Challenging the whiteness of classics – remembering the Black Romans
~ How a neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group shaped fears in a Cape Town suburb
~ Kenya has tried to reform its police force, but it's left gaps for abuse
~ Burkina Faso: the key role played by the media in the latest coup
~ Fig wasp sex ratios show that not all of nature is by design
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter