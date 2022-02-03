Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Way to Work scheme: forcing people into jobs they aren't suited for has damaging effects

By David Webster, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, School of Social & Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
Share this article
The UK government has announced a new initiative to get 500,000 people into work and help fill the current record 1.2 million job vacancies in the economy. The “Way to Work” campaign promises to offer greater support to jobseekers and more engagement between the Department for Work and Pensions and employers, both welcome developments.

However, it will also use the threat of financial “sanctions” (in effect, fines) to force jobseekers on Universal Credit to look for work outside…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coup d'Etat au Burkina : une fois de plus, la force des armes s'impose à celle des urnes
~ Los Angeles' long, troubled history with urban oil drilling is nearing an end after years of health concerns
~ Cranes: why Britain's tallest bird just had its best breeding year since the 1600s
~ Why most NFL head coaches are white – the NFL's abysmal record on diversity is the subject of a discrimination lawsuit
~ Why are we seeing more northern lights this year?
~ Challenging the whiteness of classics – remembering the Black Romans
~ How a neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group shaped fears in a Cape Town suburb
~ Kenya has tried to reform its police force, but it's left gaps for abuse
~ Burkina Faso: the key role played by the media in the latest coup
~ Fig wasp sex ratios show that not all of nature is by design
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter