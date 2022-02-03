Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malian journalist who disappeared six years ago is very likely dead, RSF says

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsAn investigation by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has established that Birama Touré, a Malian journalist who disappeared six years ago, very probably died as a result of being tortured while secretly held by Mali’s intelligence agency. RSF urges the Malian justice system to keep working tirelessly to shed light on this case.After registering his upcoming marriage at Bamako’s city hall and spending the afternoon with his family, Touré, set off for home on his motorcycle on the night of 29 January 2016.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Pre-workout supplements: why five of the six most common ingredients probably aren't helping you
~ Grattan on Friday: Morrison's boys are frontline players in the 'childish' factional games he condemns
~ South African scientists on the inside story of discovering omicron – and what their experience offers the world about future variants. Podcast
~ Yorkshire County Cricket Club: ways that organisations might try to neutralise racism accusations
~ Coup d'état au Burkina: dernier signe de la recrudescence du recours aux armes contre les urnes
~ Climate change could enable Alaska to grow more of its own food – now is the time to plan for it
~ Los Angeles' long, troubled history with urban oil drilling is about to end after years of health concerns
~ How to reduce investing's gender gap: try talking about ethics
~ Record-breaking rapid DNA sequencing promises timely diagnosis for thousands of rare disease cases
~ Heading into the third year of the pandemic, the US blood supply is at a 10-year low
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter