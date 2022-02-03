Pre-workout supplements: why five of the six most common ingredients probably aren't helping you
By Graeme Close, Professor of Human Physiology, Liverpool John Moores University
Andy Sparks, Reader in Exercise Physiology, Edge Hill University
When it comes to getting in shape, many people are willing to try any tricks they need to reach their goals faster. For many years, protein shakes were seen as essential after a workout. But more recently, in addition to protein shakes, many are also turning to pre-workout supplements. These are marketed as being able to enhance your workout by increasing energy, boosting metabolism and improving muscle growth. They’re usually taken as a tablet or consumed as a drink around 30-45 minutes before a workout.
But despite the high demand for pre-workout supplements, the lack of research,…
- Thursday, February 3rd 2022