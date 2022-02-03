Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Ongoing Clampdown on Peaceful Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Security forces in Sudan have repeatedly attacked or otherwise used excessive unnecessary force, including lethal force, against peaceful demonstrators in Khartoum, Human Rights Watch said today. On January 17, 2022, alone, doctors’ groups recorded seven killings of protesters by live ammunition, three of which Human Rights Watch documented. Following the October 25 military coup, numerous protests have taken place across Sudan, particularly in the capital, Khartoum. According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, security forces have killed 79 people, including a woman and…


© Human Rights Watch -


