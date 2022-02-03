Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Flawed Investigations of Politically-Sensitive Murders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security forces inspect the scene where Lokman Slim, a political activist and researcher, was found shot dead in his car in Addoussieh in southern Lebanon on February 4, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari (Beirut) –Multiple failures, gross negligence, and procedural violations in four politically sensitive murder investigations in the past two years reflect that generous donor funding and training to Lebanon’s security forces and judiciary have not resulted in the rule of law, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch examined preliminary investigations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


