Human Rights Observatory

'Worthy of a Bond villain': the bizarre history of libertarian attempts to create independent cities

By Harry Hobbs, Senior lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele wants to build “Bitcoin City” – a tax-free territory in the country’s east, powered by a nearby volcano.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


