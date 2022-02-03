Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New German leader proposes a 'climate club' of leading economies that would punish free riders like Australia

By Wesley Morgan, Research Fellow, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
Germany has announced plans for a new climate alliance between the world’s advanced economies – a move that promises to transform international climate action.

This year, Germany is the president of the G7 – a key forum for wealthy democracies to discuss solutions to global challenges.

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who replaced long-time leader Angela Merkel in December last year, wants the G7 nations to become founding members of an international “carbon club”. This alliance of countries would coordinate shared climate policy standards and impose costs on countries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


