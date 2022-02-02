Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

No, children don't magically 'grow out' of flat feet. Treatment is key to avoid long-term pain

By Steven Edwards, Lecturer, Podiatric Surgery, La Trobe University
Every day, parents around the world are told their child’s flat feet are normal and they will grow out of it.

This isn’t true – they just grow up and out of their paediatricians’ practice.

There’s no evidence children’s flat feet correct themselves with time.

Failure to intervene when problem flat feet are identified is a disservice to the child. Research shows they don’t get better, and usually get worse.

Most flat feet are correctable early…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


