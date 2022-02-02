Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NATO aggression against Russia and China at UNSC

Share this article
UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe: UN Under-Secretary.General Rosemary DiCarlo (front) speaks with U.S. Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield (profile) amid general confusion. The United States and its allies called a meeting of the UN Security Council on 31 January 2022, to forestall the Russian threat against Ukraine. At the start of the session, Russia and China tried unsuccessfully to change the agenda. It was the last day of Norway's rotating presidency of the council, before (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ US troops head to Eastern Europe: 4 essential reads on the Ukraine crisis
~ CNN president Jeff Zucker’s resignation shows why even consensual office romances can cause problems
~ No, children don't magically 'grow out' of flat feet. Treatment is key to avoid long-term pain
~ In honour of World Wetlands Day, Caribbean wetlands in photos
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing – individually and societally
~ Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans
~ Japan wants to burn ammonia for clean energy – but it may be a pyrrhic victory for the climate
~ We've found the first ever 'shocked' zircon crystal from Mars. It provides a new view on when conditions for life may have arisen
~ Australia needs an Office for Research Integrity to catch up with the rest of the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter