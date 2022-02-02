Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans

By Trevor James Hamilton, Associate Professor in Neuroscience (Department of Psychology), MacEwan University
Growing interest in psychedelics has spurrred new research decades after hallucinogenics were tested in Saskatchewan in the 1950s. And an unassuming common fish is proving a useful test subject.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


