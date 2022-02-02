Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan wants to burn ammonia for clean energy – but it may be a pyrrhic victory for the climate

By Llewelyn Hughes, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Fiona J Beck, Senior research fellow, Australian National University
Share this article
Coal is at the centre of Australia and Japan’s long partnership in energy trade. But as Japan seeks to slash its emissions in coming decades, this relationship will change.

Japan is aiming to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. One way Japan plans to achieve this is to combust ammonia alongside coal in its coal-fired power plants.

Ammonia is made by combining hydrogen and nitrogen. When ammonia is burned for energy, the process does not produce carbon dioxide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing – individually and societally
~ Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans
~ We've found the first ever 'shocked' zircon crystal from Mars. It provides a new view on when conditions for life may have arisen
~ Australia needs an Office for Research Integrity to catch up with the rest of the world
~ New Zealand's border quarantine has intercepted thousands of COVID cases, but is it time to retire the flawed system?
~ ASMR is linked to anxiety and neuroticism, our new research finds
~ Order, order! A guide to 'partygate' and the UK's rambunctious Parliament
~ BA.2 is like Omicron's sister. Here's what we know about it so far
~ Turkey: Council of Europe Votes for Infringement Process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter