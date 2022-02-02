Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ASMR is linked to anxiety and neuroticism, our new research finds

By Joanna Greer, Senior Lecturer, Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
The autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, is described as an intensely pleasant tingling sensation originating in the scalp and neck, and spreading down the body. ASMR is elicited by a range of video and auditory triggers, such as watching someone pretend to perform relaxing actions like massaging or hair brushing, or listening to soft sounds such as whispers or tapping. There are countless ASMR videos on forums such as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing – individually and societally
~ Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans
~ Japan wants to burn ammonia for clean energy – but it may be a pyrrhic victory for the climate
~ We've found the first ever 'shocked' zircon crystal from Mars. It provides a new view on when conditions for life may have arisen
~ Australia needs an Office for Research Integrity to catch up with the rest of the world
~ New Zealand's border quarantine has intercepted thousands of COVID cases, but is it time to retire the flawed system?
~ Order, order! A guide to 'partygate' and the UK's rambunctious Parliament
~ BA.2 is like Omicron's sister. Here's what we know about it so far
~ Turkey: Council of Europe Votes for Infringement Process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter