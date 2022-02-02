Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Council of Europe Votes for Infringement Process

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Private (Istanbul) – The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers’ vote on February 2, 2022 to begin infringement proceedings against Turkey is an important step to support human rights protection in Turkey and uphold the international human rights framework, Human Rights Watch said today. The resolution concerns Turkey’s failure over the past two years to comply with the European Court of Human Rights’ judgment in which the Court ruled that Turkey should free human rights defender Osman Kavala and fully restore his rights. “The Committee of Ministers'…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing – individually and societally
~ Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans
~ Japan wants to burn ammonia for clean energy – but it may be a pyrrhic victory for the climate
~ We've found the first ever 'shocked' zircon crystal from Mars. It provides a new view on when conditions for life may have arisen
~ Australia needs an Office for Research Integrity to catch up with the rest of the world
~ New Zealand's border quarantine has intercepted thousands of COVID cases, but is it time to retire the flawed system?
~ ASMR is linked to anxiety and neuroticism, our new research finds
~ Order, order! A guide to 'partygate' and the UK's rambunctious Parliament
~ BA.2 is like Omicron's sister. Here's what we know about it so far
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter