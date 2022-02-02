Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the US Can Protect Pregnant Workers from High Temperatures

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Farmworkers, considered essential workers under the current Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, work a strawberry field in Santa Paula, California, April 15, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez US President Joe Biden tasked the US Labor Department to write regulations to better protect workers from heat, partly because climate change is making more and more days dangerously hot. The department asked for expert and public input, and last week Human Rights Watch officially weighed in. We drew attention to specific risks to pregnancy from extreme heat. Pregnant workers…


