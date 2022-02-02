Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tragic month for Mexico’s media

By stagiaire-ameriques
Share this article
NewsThe murders of Roberto Toledo and Lourdes Maldonado have brought the number of journalists killed in Mexico in the past month to four. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) sounds the alarm and calls on the Mexican authorities to reinforce the mechanisms for protecting journalists and to end the chronic impunity for crimes of violence against media personnel.A 55-year-old journalist who had worked for the Monitor Michoacán news website for the past four years, Roberto Toledo became the fourth


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Cancer drug could help fight HIV – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing -- individually and societally
~ How Canada's 'freedom convoy' was overtaken by a radical fringe
~ 'Without full Treasury backing on levelling up, Michael Gove may not have the clout to succeed' – expert Q&A
~ Curious Kids: what do plants do all day?
~ Alpine hills and sandy beaches: The real frontlines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict
~ Alberta oilpatch may face lending crunch as financial regulators worry about the risks of climate change
~ The frog and the gecko: why tropical species are at greater climate risk
~ ‘Your’dle: Wordle is now available in many of the world’s languages
~ Humans vs AI: here's who's better at making money in financial markets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter