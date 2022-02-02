Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cancer drug could help fight HIV – new research

By Daniel M Davis, Professor of Immunology, University of Manchester
A cancer drug called pembrolizumab might also help people with HIV, according to a new study.

On the face of it, cancer and Aids have little to do with each other. One is caused by an excessive division of cells in the body, the other is caused by infection with a virus (HIV). But there is a link – the human immune system – which is where this drug acts. In fact, the story behind this medicine is full of surprising twists…The Conversation


Read complete article

