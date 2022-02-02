Tolerance.ca
'Without full Treasury backing on levelling up, Michael Gove may not have the clout to succeed' – expert Q&A

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre; Professor of Financial Journalism, 2009-2017, City, University of London
More than two years after its landslide election victory, the UK government has finally unveiled its white paper for narrowing the gap between the richest and poorest parts of the country.

The levelling up secretary, Michael Gove, has told the Commons that his upcoming Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill is to be based around 12 interrelated…The Conversation


