Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: what do plants do all day?

By Paul Ashton, Head of Biology, Edge Hill University
Share this article
What do plants do all day? – Oliver, aged almost three, Kent, England

It is easy to think that the daily life of a plant is a simple one. They seem to just stand there and sunbathe. However, plants are very busy all the time doing many things. This activity is aimed at surviving the day and planning for the future.

Plants need food to survive. Being rooted in the ground means that they can’t move around to find food, so they must make their own.

They do this by taking water from the soil in through their roots and a molecule in the air, carbon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tragic month for Mexico’s media
~ Cancer drug could help fight HIV – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing -- individually and societally
~ How Canada's 'freedom convoy' was overtaken by a radical fringe
~ 'Without full Treasury backing on levelling up, Michael Gove may not have the clout to succeed' – expert Q&A
~ Alpine hills and sandy beaches: The real frontlines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict
~ Alberta oilpatch may face lending crunch as financial regulators worry about the risks of climate change
~ The frog and the gecko: why tropical species are at greater climate risk
~ ‘Your’dle: Wordle is now available in many of the world’s languages
~ Humans vs AI: here's who's better at making money in financial markets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter