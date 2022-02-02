Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alberta oilpatch may face lending crunch as financial regulators worry about the risks of climate change

By Robert L. (Bob) Ascah, Research Fellow, The Parkland Institute, University of Alberta
New battle lines are being drawn between Canada’s financial regulators and Alberta’s oilpatch over the country’s climate change policies.

The Bank of Canada and Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) recently released a pilot study that looked at how prepared Canada’s financial institutions are in understanding and managing climate change risks. The study found that the creditworthiness of oilsands producers will fall dramatically over the next three decades.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


