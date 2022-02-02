Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Your’dle: Wordle is now available in many of the world’s languages

By Tanya Lokot
Wordle is a fun way to flex your brain, but the open-source code behind the free game has also been adapted to work in different languages, including indigenous ones.


© Global Voices -


