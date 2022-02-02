Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why community college students quit despite being almost finished

By Benjamin Skinner, Assistant Professor of Higher Education and Policy, University of Florida
Justin Ortagus, Assistant Professor of Higher Education Administration and Policy, University of Florida
Melvin Tanner, Senior Research Analyst, Office of Institutional Planning and Research, University of Florida
Community colleges are designed to make college more accessible, yet 6 out of every 10 community college students cannot reap the full rewards of higher education because they do not earn their degree. For graduates, rewards often include making more money. For society, the reward is citizens who are more likely to vote,…The Conversation


