Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

50-year-old muscles just can’t grow big like they used to – the biology of how muscles change with age

By Roger Fielding, Associate Director of the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Professor of Medicine, Tufts University
As people age, the chemical signaling pathways in muscles become less potent, and it gets harder to build muscle and maintain strength. But the health benefits of strength training only increase with age.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


