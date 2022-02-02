The great Amazon land grab – how Brazil's government is turning public land private, clearing the way for deforestation
By Gabriel Cardoso Carrero, Graduate Student Fellow and PhD Candidate in Geography, University of Florida
Cynthia S. Simmons, Professor of Geography, University of Florida
Robert T. Walker, Professor of Latin American Studies and Geography, University of Florida
Imagine that several state legislators decide that Yellowstone National Park is too big. Also imagine that, working with federal politicians, they change the law to downsize the park by a million acres, which they sell in a private auction.
Outrageous? Yes. Unheard of? No. It happens routinely and with increasing frequency in the Brazilian Amazon.
The most widely publicized threat to the Amazonian rainforest is deforestation. Less well understood is that public lands are being converted…
- Wednesday, February 2nd 2022