Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The great Amazon land grab – how Brazil's government is turning public land private, clearing the way for deforestation

By Gabriel Cardoso Carrero, Graduate Student Fellow and PhD Candidate in Geography, University of Florida
Cynthia S. Simmons, Professor of Geography, University of Florida
Robert T. Walker, Professor of Latin American Studies and Geography, University of Florida
Share this article
Imagine that several state legislators decide that Yellowstone National Park is too big. Also imagine that, working with federal politicians, they change the law to downsize the park by a million acres, which they sell in a private auction.

Outrageous? Yes. Unheard of? No. It happens routinely and with increasing frequency in the Brazilian Amazon.

The most widely publicized threat to the Amazonian rainforest is deforestation. Less well understood is that public lands are being converted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Humans vs AI: here's who's better at making money in financial markets
~ Legalizing recreational pot may have spurred economic activity in first 4 states to do so
~ Why community college students quit despite being almost finished
~ What does climate change have to do with snowstorms?
~ Why is Taiwan competing in the Olympics under 'Chinese Taipei'?
~ New AI technique identifies dead cells under the microscope 100 times faster than people can – potentially accelerating research on neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's
~ 50-year-old muscles just can’t grow big like they used to – the biology of how muscles change with age
~ How 18th-century Quakers led a boycott of sugar to protest against slavery
~ Parkinson's disease: men who eat more berries and red wine may live longer – new research
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue - new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter