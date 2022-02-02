Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Parkinson's disease: men who eat more berries and red wine may live longer – new research

By Richard Hoffman, Associate lecturer, Nutritional Biochemistry, University of Hertfordshire
Fruits and vegetables contain many nutrients and minerals that play an important role in helping us maintain good health. Take flavonoids, for example. These are a group of naturally occurring compounds that are found in many foods – including citrus fruits, berries, red wine and even dark chocolate.

Flavonoids act as antioxidants, which help to prevent or slow damage to cells which may lead to diseases – such as cancer. They also reduce inflammation in the body, which is common in many chronic diseases – including neurodegenerative ones, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


