Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soap operas can deliver effective health education to young people – new research

By Adilaid Bhebhe, Media and Communications Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University
In an episode of Eastenders, we see characters Lauren Branning and Phil Mitchell struggling with alcohol misuse. There are trials and tribulations for both and obstacles to overcome. Through family and community support, as well as assistance from health organisations and alcohol support groups, we see them gradually getting better and coming out the other end stronger.

Although they encounter moments of relapse, as do real-life people struggling with alcoholism, their families and community work together to ensure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


