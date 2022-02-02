Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pentagon lethal experiments in Georgia and Ukraine

Documents uncovered by Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaitandzhieva show that 1,000 Georgian soldiers and 4,400 others in Ukraine were subjected to biological experiments run by the Pentagon behind the walls of the Richard Lugar Center for Public Health Research, located in the Republic of Georgia. Their purported aim was to evaluate the soldiers' resistance to diseases such as anthrax or salmonella. However, in one of the documents it is specified that all deaths of "study participants" (...)


© Voltaire Network -


