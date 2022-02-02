Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine-Russia: the first shots have already been fired – in cyberspace

By Robert M. Dover, Professor of Criminology, University of Hull
Share this article
Wars always used to begin to with the softening up of an enemy with artillery fire. More recently, artillery has been replaced by strategic bombers or cruise missiles fired from naval vessels hundreds of miles away. This has made for eye-grabbing prime-time viewing in countries not being targeted by smart missiles and carpet bombing.

Of course, Ukraine has been fighting Russians in the east of the country since 2014. But the opening salvos in the latest chapter of hostilities – viewed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Morrison a 'psycho' – now who would have said that?
~ Women's health technology could be so much more than period trackers
~ Texts reportedly referring to Scott Morrison as a 'psycho' are in the public interest - but ethical questions remain
~ From the Nyayo car to the Opibus, Kenya’s motor innovation and manufacturing history
~ My child has croup. Could it be COVID? What do I need to know?
~ Building back better: how RBA Governor Philip Lowe sees the year ahead
~ UN: High Risk in Conflicts for Children with Disabilities
~ FIFA/Qatar: Last Chance to Ensure Fair Trial for Whistleblower
~ Blackwater is in Donbass with the Azov battalion, by Manlio Dinucci
~ The Blackwater is in Donbass with the Azov battalion, by Manlio Dinucci
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter