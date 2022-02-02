Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Second group of endangered journalists rescued from Syria

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF), together with the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), has helped a second group of Syrian journalists in grave danger to leave the crisis-ridden country.After more than two years of efforts, RSF and its partner, the SCM, succeeded in evacuating 11 journalists and their families from the Idlib region to Germany.


