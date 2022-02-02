Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My child has croup. Could it be COVID? What do I need to know?

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing and Deputy Head (Learning & Teaching), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Share this article
With the surge in Omicron cases, doctors are finding presentations of croup in children seeking hospital care for COVID in Australia and internationally.

In some cases, children presenting to hospital with croup are infected only with SARS-CoV-2, the virus…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Building back better: how RBA Governor Philip Lowe sees the year ahead
~ UN: High Risk in Conflicts for Children with Disabilities
~ FIFA/Qatar: Last Chance to Ensure Fair Trial for Whistleblower
~ The Blackwater is in Donbass with the Azov battalion, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington and London, deafened, by Thierry Meyssan
~ China backs Syria against US, Israel and Turkey
~ Labor's plan to green the Kurri Kurri gas power plant makes no sense
~ Who is Joe Rogan, and why does Spotify love him so much?
~ The baffling case of metabolically healthy obese people: Are they protected from chronic diseases?
~ How snowboarding became a marquee event at the Winter Olympics – but lost some of its cool factor in the process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter