Human Rights Observatory

UN: High Risk in Conflicts for Children with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) - Children with disabilities often face increased risk of harm during armed conflict and crises, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations and governments around the world need to urgently ensure protection and assistance for children with disabilities in these circumstances. “Armed conflict takes a devastating toll on children with disabilities, yet governments and the UN have not done nearly enough to protect them,” said Jane Buchanan, deputy disability rights director at Human Rights Watch. “Governments, the UN Security Council, UN agencies, and aid groups should urgently…


© Human Rights Watch -


