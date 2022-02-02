Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA/Qatar: Last Chance to Ensure Fair Trial for Whistleblower

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdullah Ibhais. © Private (Beirut) – Qatari authorities and FIFA should insist that a whistleblower at the heart of Qatar’s 2022 World Cup organization gets a fair trial as the case heads to Qatar’s final court of appeal, Human Rights Watch and FairSquare said today. Analysis of the judgment of the appeal court, which upheld Abdullah Ibhais’ conviction on December 15, 2021, further reveals serious violations of his right to a fair trial, compounding the due process violations in his lower court trial. “While it is Abdullah Ibhais who has been on trial, it is the…


© Human Rights Watch -


