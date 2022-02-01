Safe havens for coral reefs will be almost non-existent at 1.5°C of global warming – new study
By Adele Dixon, PhD Candidate in Coral Biology, University of Leeds
Maria Beger, Associate Professor in Conservation Science, University of Leeds
Peter Kalmus, Data Scientist, NASA
Scott F. Heron, Associate Professor in Physics, James Cook University
Coral reefs have long been regarded as one of the earliest and most significant ecological casualties of global warming. In new research published in the journal PLOS Climate, we found that the future of these tropical ecosystems – thought to harbour more species than any other – is probably worse than anticipated.
Climate change is…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 1st 2022