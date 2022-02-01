Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How will China handle the dual threats of COVID and political protests at the Winter Olympics?

By David S G Goodman, Director, China Studies Centre, Professor of Chinese Politics, University of Sydney
A tight bubble will likely keep the games from becoming a super-spreader event, but how the hosts will handle outspoken athletes remains a concern.The Conversation


© The Conversation


