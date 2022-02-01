Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gut bacteria could help protect against COVID and even lead to a new drug – new research

By Ana Valdes, Professor of Molecular and Genetic Epidemiology, University of Nottingham
Share this article
Research from Japan has found that a certain type of gut bacteria appears to lower the rate of COVID deaths.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ulysses at 100 – start here if you want to read this modernist classic
~ Can the UK's crumbling coasts be saved from erosion?
~ Boris Johnson pledges to 'fix' Downing Street after partygate – but this is a failure of his leadership
~ Highway Code changes: what they mean and why they probably aren't enough to change behaviour
~ People should be allowed to visit, say goodbye to those who are dying during COVID-19
~ It's no surprise liberal democracy is giving way to authoritarianism
~ 'Freedom convoy' rolls through Ottawa encouraging the participation of Canada's far-right
~ Why monkeys attack sick members of their troop - and don't socially distance at all
~ The most challenging phase of the Omicron outbreak is yet to come, but New Zealand may be better prepared than other countries
~ Three tips to help you stay motivated to keep exercising all year long
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter