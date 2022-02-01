Can the UK's crumbling coasts be saved from erosion?
By Komali Kantamaneni, Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Central Lancashire
Andrew Barkwith, Principal Numerical Modeller, British Geological Survey
Luiza C Campos, Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering, UCL
Erosion is constantly reshaping coastlines as land is swept into the sea, sometimes along with buildings and infrastructure. The UK has some of the fastest eroding coastlines in Europe. Of the mainland’s 17,000km of coastline, around 2,900km (17%) is affected by erosion.
Defending this entire coastline would be prohibitively expensive and destroy many of the things we love about the coast – few want to see boulders…
© The Conversation
