Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's no surprise liberal democracy is giving way to authoritarianism

By Ben Whitham, Lecturer in International Relations, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
In recent years, discussion of politics in the west has been peppered with ominous warnings –- democratic backsliding, authoritarian populism, neofascist movements and the end of liberal democracy.

This is of particular concern in countries like the US, which spent much of the last century touting itself as the leader of the “free world”. Now, some are warning that the democracy underpinning America’s role in the world is teetering on the brinkThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Gut bacteria could help protect against COVID and even lead to a new drug – new research
~ Ulysses at 100 – start here if you want to read this modernist classic
~ Can the UK's crumbling coasts be saved from erosion?
~ Boris Johnson pledges to 'fix' Downing Street after partygate – but this is a failure of his leadership
~ Highway Code changes: what they mean and why they probably aren't enough to change behaviour
~ People should be allowed to visit, say goodbye to those who are dying during COVID-19
~ 'Freedom convoy' rolls through Ottawa encouraging the participation of Canada's far-right
~ Why monkeys attack sick members of their troop - and don't socially distance at all
~ The most challenging phase of the Omicron outbreak is yet to come, but New Zealand may be better prepared than other countries
~ Three tips to help you stay motivated to keep exercising all year long
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter