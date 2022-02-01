Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Washington and London, deafened, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
The United States has finally responded to the Russian proposal for a Treaty guaranteeing peace, but it is to refuse to debate the Kremlin's arguments. At the same time they have organized a vast communication campaign accusing Russia of preparing an invasion of Ukraine in February. This was firmly denied by Kiev. A mixture of hysteria and confusion is spreading within NATO, which London is taking advantage of to awaken the stay behind networks. Meanwhile, the Sino-Russian axis is strengthening.


© Voltaire Network


