Government agencies are tapping a facial recognition company to prove you're you – here's why that raises concerns about privacy, accuracy and fairness
By James Hendler, Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Federal and state governments are turning to a facial recognition company to ensure that people accessing services are who they say they are. The move promises to cut down on fraud, but at what cost?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 1st 2022