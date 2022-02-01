Politicizing COVID-19 vaccination efforts has fuelled vaccine hesitancy
By Zain Chagla, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Stefan Baral, Professor, Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
The antagonism driven by political interference in COVID-19 vaccination is fuelling hesitancy. Mass vaccination campaigns require public buy-in via trusted health-care providers and community leaders.
- Tuesday, February 1st 2022