Figures for past year’s persecution of journalism in Myanmar

NewsOne year after the armed forces seized power in Myanmar, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) offers a damning overview of the scale of the military junta’s press freedom violations. In order to hide its massacres of civilians and tighten its grip on the country, the junta has arrested, jailed, tortured and even summarily eliminated journalists who could undermine its control over news and information.115  journalists arrested


© Reporters without borders -


