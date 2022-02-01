Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In an election year, press freedom declines in Angola

By Giovana Fleck
Share this article
The media have been hit hard by the government corruption. Numerous television channels have recently come under state supervision after facing suspension for criticizing the government.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Figures for past year’s persecution of journalism in Myanmar
~ Three reasons why Mattarella’s reappointment as Italy’s president is a huge relief for the west
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Peter Dutton on US combat assets in Australia, China, and Vladimir Putin
~ Word from The Hill: On Scott Morrison admitting some regrets
~ Inflation is raising prices and reducing real wages – what should be done to support NZ’s low-income households?
~ Unemployment below 3% is possible for the first time in 50 years – if Australia budgets for it
~ When aged care workers earn just $22 an hour, a one-off payment won’t fix the wage problem
~ The national debate over Jamaican Maroons’ claim to be a sovereign state
~ Mixed response to Australia's Great Barrier Reef funding boost in lead up to election
~ Kazakhstan: Protesters Arbitrarily Arrested, Beaten
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter