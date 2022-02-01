Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Peter Dutton on US combat assets in Australia, China, and Vladimir Putin

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Defence Minister Peter Dutton says he would like to see more American combat capability based in Australia.

Speaking on the “Politics with Michelle Grattan” podcast, Dutton says: “I’d be very open to it. I would be very, very happy to have that discussion with the US if they saw a strategic advantage in doing so.”

He says there is significant visiting by US airforce, navy and army forces (together with the current marine rotation). “And if that is accompanied by, or there’s a subsequent decision to base further numbers, we’d be very happy to have that discussion with the…The Conversation


