'Theatre of the real': how artists at Perth Fringe World are stripping down to reveal their vulnerabilities

By Claire Fench, Postdoctoral Research Fellow of multilingual theatre and performance, University of the Witwatersrand
At this year’s Fringe World festival in Perth, the “theatre of the real” is everywhere: theatre, comedy and drag all speak directly to our reality, played against a background of survival.

Real stories provide moments of honesty, introspection and clarity. In bringing true stories to the stage, artists are creating an intense connection between audience and performer.

In a normal year, the festival would play host to artists from across Australia and around the world. With borders closed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


