Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When aged care workers earn just $22 an hour, a one-off payment won’t fix the wage problem

By Hal Swerissen, Emeritus Professor, La Trobe University
Stephen Duckett, Director, Health and Aged Care Program, Grattan Institute
Share this article
The federal government’s promise of up to A$800 between now and May for aged care workers is a short-term political “fix” designed to cover over a long-term policy failure.

Numerous reports have pointed out Australia’s more than 260,000 aged care…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inflation is raising prices and reducing real wages – what should be done to support NZ’s low-income households?
~ Unemployment below 3% is possible for the first time in 50 years – if Australia budgets for it
~ The national debate over Jamaican Maroons’ claim to be a sovereign state
~ Mixed response to Australia's Great Barrier Reef funding boost in lead up to election
~ Kazakhstan: Protesters Arbitrarily Arrested, Beaten
~ CIA recruits athletes to obstruct Beijing Olympics
~ Qatar operating against Russia
~ 'Theatre of the real': how artists at Perth Fringe World are stripping down to reveal their vulnerabilities
~ It's summer, so bushfires and COVID collide. 3 ways one affects the other
~ $177 million flowed to Australian political parties last year, but major donors can easily hide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter