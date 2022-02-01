Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Protesters Arbitrarily Arrested, Beaten

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Police detain a protester in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov (Berlin) – Kazakhstan security forces have arbitrarily arrested peaceful protesters and others, ill-treated and tortured some detainees, and interfered with detainees’ access to lawyers following nationwide protests in early January 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch received credible reports of dozens of cases in which police arbitrarily detained peaceful protesters and other people, and subjected some detainees to ill-treatment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The national debate over Jamaican Maroons’ claim to be a sovereign state
~ Mixed response to Australia's Great Barrier Reef funding boost in lead up to election
~ CIA recruits athletes to obstruct Beijing Olympics
~ Qatar operating against Russia
~ Can the world stop Myanmar from becoming a failed state?
~ Omicron will only add to looming workforce shortages already faced by key New Zealand industries
~ The $1 billion Great Barrier Reef funding is nonsensical. Australians, and their natural wonder, deserve so much better
~ Compelling even to his critics: Mission by Noel Pearson explores rights, land and justice
~ Masks and other pandemic measures are necessary at school, but can make it harder to hear in classrooms
~ Four key takeaways from the 'partygate' investigation into Boris Johnson's Downing Street
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter