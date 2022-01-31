Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cryptocurrency has an impact on economies. That's why some are afraid of it – and some welcome it

By Kelsie Nabben, Researcher / PhD Candidate, RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub / Centre for Automated Decision Making & Society / Digital Ethnography Research Centre, RMIT University
Share this article
One month into 2022 and the debate on cryptocurrency is already heating up, with calls for regulation causing a rift between jurisdictions that are “crypto friendly” and those that aren’t. Which will determine the future of the market?

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has reportedly signed a roadmap to regulate crypto operations in Russia. The news comes after Russia’s central bank published a consultation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada's 'freedom convoy' exposes political missteps — and Donald Trump's ominous legacy
~ The ancient, intimate relationship between trees and fungi, from fairy toadstools to technicolour mushrooms
~ Things look worse for casual workers than at any time during the pandemic
~ A year after Myanmar’s coup, the military still lacks control and the country is sliding into an intractable civil war
~ COVID halved international student numbers in Australia. The risk now is we lose future skilled workers and citizens
~ COVID will soon be endemic. This doesn't mean it's harmless or we give up, just that it's part of life
~ The cognitive bias that tripped us up during the pandemic
~ COVID: WHO recommends two new treatments – here's how they work
~ Chinese new year: your guide to everything from importance of the colour red to firework bans
~ How sweat sensors could play a critical role in monitoring our health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter