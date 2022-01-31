Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The cognitive bias that tripped us up during the pandemic

By Taha Yasseri, Associate Professor, School of Sociology; Geary Fellow, Geary Institute for Public Policy, University College Dublin
The human brain is a marvellous machine, capable of handling complex information. To help us make sense of information quickly and make rapid decisions, it has learned to use shortcuts, called “heuristics”. Most of the time, these shortcuts help us to make good decisions. But sometimes they lead to cognitive biases.

Answer this question as quickly as you can without reading on: which European country was hit the hardest by the pandemic?

If you answered “Italy”, you’re wrong. But you’re not alone. Italy is not even in the top ten European countries by the number of


© The Conversation -


